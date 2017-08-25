Court jails teens who filmed animal torture

Russian court on Friday sentenced to jail two “sadistic” teenage girls who filmed themselves torturing and killing animals, investigators said. The two women took animals to an abandoned building where they shot them with airguns, stamped on them and cut out their eyes, Russian television reported. “The court established that two friends who were then […]

