Court of Appeal sacks Senator Sekibo

The Court of Appeal on Thursday dismissed an appeal filed by Sen. George Sekibo against the annulment of his election by the Rivers State National Election Tribunal. The appelate court affirmed the removal of the Senator as the senator representing Rivers East Senatorial district by the tribunal as it declared that his appeal has no merit.

