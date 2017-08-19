Pages Navigation Menu

Court orders Brad Pitt to pay €568,000 to chateau decorator

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

French appeal court has ordered US stars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie to pay 568,000 euros ($667,000) to a lighting designer they employed for their chateau in southern France, judicial sources said Friday. The court ruled on April 19 in favour of Odile Soudant, whose company went bankrupt, in the dispute with Chateau Miraval, the …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

