Court orders forfeiture of 56 houses linked to Diezani

The Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday ordered the temporary forfeiture of 56 houses linked to a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke. The houses, located in Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt, were said to have been acquired by the ex-minister between 2011 and 2013 using front companies. The Economic and Financial […]

