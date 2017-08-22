Pages Navigation Menu

Court orders forfeiture of 56 houses linked to Diezani

Posted on Aug 22, 2017

The Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday ordered the temporary forfeiture of 56 houses linked to a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke. The houses, located in Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt, were said to have been acquired by the ex-minister between 2011 and 2013 using front companies. The Economic and Financial […]

