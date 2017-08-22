Court remands 4 men for alleged armed robbery

An Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered the remand of four men in Ilesa Prison over alleged armed robbery. The defendants- Ojo Ayobami , 21, Isaac Awe, 18, Rotimi Adedeji, 39, and Segun Adelabi, 26, were docked on a six-count charge bothering on conspiracy and armed robbery. The Magistrate, Mrs Olubukola Awodele, ordered that the accused persons be kept in prison custody due to the magnitude of the offence.

