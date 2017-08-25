Court sentences Samsung heir to 5 years in prison for bribery

A court on Friday sentenced the billionaire head of South Korea’s Samsung Group, Jay Lee, to five years in prison for bribery. After a six-month trial over a scandal that brought down the then president, Park Geun-hye, a court ruled that Lee had paid bribes in anticipation of favors from Park. The court also found…

