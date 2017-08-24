Covenant University Academic Calendar for 2017/2018 Session’s Alpha Semester

This is to notify the general public and interested candidates that the Management of Covenant University (CU), has released the calendar of academic activities for 2017/2018 session. Check below for the academic calendar; Covenant University Alpha Semester Academic Calendar: Monday, August 21, 2017: Opening Assembly for Faculty and Staff Monday, August 21 – Friday, August …

The post Covenant University Academic Calendar for 2017/2018 Session’s Alpha Semester appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

