Covenant University Announces Post UTME Supplementary Screening Date – 2017/2018

The management of Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State, has scheduled the date for its Post UTME admission supplementary screening exercise of the 2017/2018 Academic session. Covenant University supplementary post UTME screening will hold on Saturday 26th August, 2017. Applicants are to log into the portal to book for screening.

