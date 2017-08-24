Covenant University Release School fees Structure For New Students 2017/18 Session
This is to inform parents, guardians and applicants that the management of Covenant University (CU), Ota, has published the school fees structure of newly admitted students for the 2017/18 Academic session. The school fees is not uniform across all department, Students in some departments pay higher than their counterparts in other areas of studies. The …
The post Covenant University Release School fees Structure For New Students 2017/18 Session appeared first on Students Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!