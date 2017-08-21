Credit Card Giant Visa Hints at Digital Asset Service Plans
Payments multinational Visa may be looking to blockchain as a way to facilitate the transfer of digitized assets, according to a patent filing.
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!