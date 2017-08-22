Cripple, blind man allegedly arrested with Cannabis in Cross River

A cripple, Gabriel Aniefiok, a.k.a Kuli Kuli has been arrested in Biase local government area of Cross River State with dried weed suspected to be Cannabis. The substance weighed 9.8kg. Also, a blind man, Effanga Offiong Ekeng 45 from Eto Mkpe village in Akpabuyo local government area of Cross River State was also arrested with […]

