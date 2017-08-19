Crisis looms in Colleges of Education over appointments of Provosts

——COEASU tells Education Minister, Adamu to stop interview of provost for COE Okene

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Crisis is looming in Colleges of Education in the country over selection of provosts in the institutions and the scheduled interview for the selection of the provost of Federal College of Education, Okene, Kogi State on Monday.

This is as the Academic Staff Union of the Colleges of Education has accused some bureaucrats in the public service of compromising the standard in the selection process of provosts for pecuniary reasons which in turn has affected the standard in the affected institutions.

Already, the National President of College of Education Academic Staff Union, COEASU, Comrade Nuhu Ogirima has told the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu to halt the planned interview for the selection of the new Provost of COE Okene which is scheduled to 21st August and the reversal of the reconstitution of the governing council of the institution.

Comrade Ogirima in a statement he personally signed said it had become obvious that some bureaucrats in the public service, rather than help the Nigerian institutions grow, were circumventing them which he claimed was as a result quest for pecuniary gains.

He alleged that a few privileged people in the corridors of power had in recent times corrupted and compromised standards in the selection process of provost in COEs, citing the case of Alvan Ikoku COE, Owerri, as one of the examples where he claimed that “Council illegally extended the stay in office of a provost.”

He further claimed that politicians had hijacked the selection process by imposing their cronies that lack the prerequisites to be at the head of the institution, accusing the Governing Council of COE Okene and the out-going provost, of trying to impose a surrogate/lackey as provost against the will of the people.

He explained that, “This they sort to do by disqualifying some academic staff who applied in spite of the provisions of the conditions of service of COEs in Nigeria. Not concerned about tackling the proliferation of mushroom entities called COEs and quality in the system, NCCE is, quite sadly, supportive of the orchestrated illegalities in the COEs. THIS REMAINS UNACCEPTABLE.

‘Given the myriad of challenges besetting the COEs to which (lip services) empty promises only have been paid, we dare say that the current attempt by the failed politicians in the Council to impose a surrogate, in FCE Okene, and any other FCE experiencing transition at the moment shall be resisted. “

He demanded that the Minister of Education should “Halt the proposed interview slated for Monday, 21 August, 2017, reconstitute the Governing Council of FCE Okene because it’s compromised, conduct fresh interview for the position of provost and college librarian to allow for the participation of all that may be qualified, including those illegally disqualified, ensure a transparent and level playing for all applicants for same position in such colleges as FCE (T), Umunze, FCE (T), Gombe etc.”

He, however, threatened, “Should the Minister not see the need to address these concerns within the next 48hrs, from today, Wednesday, 16 August, 2017, the Federal Government should brace up for a serious industrial dispute on not only the FCE, Okene, matter but also all other outstanding issues to which Federal Government paid only lip service.”

