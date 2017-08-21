Crisis looms in Onitsha Main Market over Obiano’s N10m

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Nnewi—Crisis is brewing in Onitsha Main Market over an alleged plan by the leadership of the market to divert the N10 million Governor Willie Obiano gave the market to build a project that will affect the lives and welfare of the traders.

The governor had last year given about 64 major markets in Anambra State, directive to choose a N10 million project that will positively affect the lives of the traders for him to finance, like he did to over 177 communities in Anambra state which he gave N20 million each.

However, Vanguard gathered from a group of aggrieved traders that, while most of the markets that benefited from the money have started their own project, the Onitsha Main Market, which is the biggest market in the state, is yet to call the traders for a meeting to discuss what project to embark on.

The group led by Okwuchukwu Obiora stormed Vanguard office in protest against the leadership of the market, accusing it of planning to use the money to build some shops.

However,chairman of Onitsha Main Market, Mr. Dozie Okeke, dismissed the allegation as being made by some members he defeated during his election, adding that there is no plan of building shops with the money.

He said he had called the meeting of the market stakeholders, contrary to the allegation, to discuss on what project to build and during the meeting, they agreed on building a clinic in the market.

However, the aggrieved traders said building of shops in the market had been a way of self enrichment by leaders of the market, at the detriment of other traders, and it has always brought crisis, which has in the past led to the removal of some leaders of the market.

According to the group, “we are asking Governor Obiano to maintain the ban on building of more shops in the market that is already congested. Building of shops will bring crisis in the market and the market cannot afford to enter into another round of crisis now that election is around the corner. The Governor should also probe the activities of the leadership of the market.”

The post Crisis looms in Onitsha Main Market over Obiano’s N10m appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

