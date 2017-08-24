Crisis: Osinbajo meets Mambilla stakeholders in Taraba

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday charged governments and leaders in the country to provide security and food for the people, saying those were the pressing need of the citizens.

According to him, our people already have enough problems as it is, and the most important thing for our people is the security of lives and property and food on their tables.

Osinbajo made the call at a meeting with government officials and community leaders as part of efforts at resolving the lingering dispute between farmers and herdsmen in Mambilla Plateau.

The meeting held at the executive council chambers of Government House, Jalingo, Taraba.

The vice president said “it is our role as leaders to ensure that all our people are safe and secure and that we provide that security as much as we can.’’

He commended the state government and community leaders in the affected area for their commitment in finding lasting solutions to the crisis.

He said that the meeting was important but expressed pleasure that the crisis had abated and the situation was improving.

“I want to thank you all for the leadership that, all of you, the leaders from that local government, have shown,’’ he said.

While urging the people to embrace and live in harmony, Osinbajo assured all stakeholders in the state of government’s commitment in ensuring that permanent peace returned to the troubled area.

Earlier, the state governor, Darius Ishaku, had thanked the vice president for his commitment in ensuring that peace returned to parts of the state plagued by crisis, especially the Mambilla Plateau.

He assured the Federal Government of the state government’s cooperation in ensuring that peace was restored to the area.

The governor, his deputy, Mr Haruna Manu; the Senator representing the zone, Sen. Abubakar Yusuf; Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Sen. Aisha Alhassan, attended the meeting.

Others were Political Adviser to the President, Sen. Babafemi Ojudu and some top officials of the state government.

