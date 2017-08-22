Crisis rocks Edo Rtean as suspended chairman hangs on to office

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—A leadership crisis is looming in the Edo State chapter of Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, RTEAN, as the state chairman of the association, Pastor Sunday Erhahon, who was allegedly suspended by the national headquarters has said that he remained the chairman of the association.

Pastor Erhahon, who addressed journalists in Benin City, yesterday, described his suspension as illegal, null and void, saying the processes of his suspension were faulty and unconstitutional.

He insisted that no letter of suspension was issued to him and blamed Mr. Richard Aimienoho, who was appointed by the national headquarters of the association as the acting state chairman of RTEAN for spreading the rumour of his suspension.

However, Aimienoho while responding to the allegation, said the national headquarters of the association in a letter by the National Secretary General of RHEAN, Yusuf Adeniyi while suspending Pastor Erhahon accused him of anti-union activities.

The post Crisis rocks Edo Rtean as suspended chairman hangs on to office appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

