Ronaldo named UEFA best player for 2016/2017 season

Daily Post Nigeria

Ronaldo named UEFA best player for 2016/2017 season
Daily Post Nigeria
Real Madrid superstar and Portuguese captain, Cristiano Ronaldo has been named UEFA Player of the Season for 2016-2017. Ronaldo was adjudged winner on Thursday. He was in superb form last season, winning the La Liga, Champions League and …
