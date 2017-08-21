Pages Navigation Menu

Cristiano Ronaldo Cursed By Portuguese Witch Doctor For Doing This

Posted on Aug 21, 2017

A Portuguese witchdoctor, Fernando Nogueira, has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo is under a spell, for missing the funeral of his father. According to ‘Fafe’, Real Madrid superstar player, Cristiiano Ronaldo is toiling under the evil eye due to his failure to patch up the relationship with his father With a five-match suspension and troubles with the …

Hello. Add your message here.