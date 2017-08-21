Crystal Palace Appoint Dougie Freedman As New Sporting Director

Dougie Freedman has been appointed as Crystal Palace’s sporting director.

Palace is a former Palace striker, manager and assistant manager, and club manager Frank De Boer said: “I always worked with a sporting director during my time as manager at Ajax and I felt this was a position the club needed, I am looking forward to working with Dougie in this transfer window and beyond.”

Dougie Freedman, 43, had two spells as a player at Selhurst Park before taking the reins as manager in 2011.

He went on to have stints in charge at Bolton and Nottingham Forest but now returns to Palace to work alongside De Boer and chairman Steve Parish in the newly-created role.

Parish told Palace’s official website: “This is a position I have been looking to fill for a while, someone to work with the manager, myself and head of recruitment Tim Coe on all the footballing aspects of the club.

“I’m delighted that Dougie has agreed to accept the position and look forward to continuing Crystal Palace’s progression to become a solid Premier League club with the right infrastructure.”

