Diezani Alison-Madueke Forfeits New N2.6b Properties In Lagos, Rivers, Abuja To Government – SaharaReporters.com
Diezani Alison-Madueke Forfeits New N2.6b Properties In Lagos, Rivers, Abuja To Government
SaharaReporters.com
The Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos, ordered temporary forfeiture of four buildings scattered in Abuja and two States: Lagos and Rivers, linked to her associates and herself, and believed to be proceeds of unlawful activities.
