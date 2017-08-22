Customs impounds Army camouflage uniforms

The Kirikiri Lighter Terminal Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted a 40ft container of plain Army camouflage uniforms along and arrested two suspects.

The Customs Area Controller of the Command, Comptroller Lami Wushishi, made this known on Tuesday in Lagos while handing over the seizures to Department of State Service (DSS), at the Port Express Terminal.

According to her, in a bid to suppress the smuggling of contraband and prohibited products under any guise, the command detaines a 40ft container with No ECMU9239436.

Wushishi said that the container was imported into the country by a company based in Kano, dealing in logistics.

“The consignment which originated from China and arrived Nigeria on July 14, was falsely declared as 200 packages of thread take-up can and 150 packages of polyester materials

“The consignment contained 732 rolls of plain Army uniform, 666 rolls of camouflage, and 129 rolls of polyester material and another five bags of polyester.

“The container was intercepted by vigilant officers during the 100 per cent examination in line with the Vice-President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo’s directive on Ease of Doing Business,” Wushishi said.

She said that the command also arrested a representative of the importer and an agent as suspect.

Wushishi handed over the container and the two suspects to the appropriate agency for further investigation as enshrined in Customs and Excise Management Act. Cap C 45, LFN 2004, Section 67 (2).

Wushishi assured port users of the command’s continuous effort in ensuring the implementation of Fiscal Policy of the Federal Government and continued collaboration with other sister agencies.

She said that the command had been generating over a billion naira monthly since she assumed duty, adding that the effort had surpassed the revenue target given to the command.

