CWG unveils software innovation hub

CWG has launched a software innovation hub in line with its resolve to set the pace as the top technology service provider in Africa.

The Innovation Hub will house the company’s software development team and matches world-class standards in terms style, finesse, and creativity with the main aim being to provide quality work spaces for the Tech-Engineering team to create innovative solutions.

The new space provides a better environment for improved work performance, enhances creativity, well-coordinated and suits different working styles (open, work-station, or conference) and as one of the Software Developers succinctly puts it; “Working in this Hub is just like working from home, the comfort, serenity and ambience is beautiful for what I do”.

“The story of the Innovation Hub is a testament to CWG’s Kaizen Spirit. Our mindset is to outdo our last accomplishment with continuous improvement in spite of limitations. Continuous improvement is the order of the day and we are embracing this more in the coming years, getting better and more creative with delivering innovative solutions that ensures our place as leaders in the ICT Industry,” Kunle Ayodeji, COO, CWG.

This further strengthens CWG’s commitment towards developing and deploying home-grown solutions to enable growth in major aspects of the economies of countries where we operate and Africa at large.

“Innovation is crucial to the continuing success of any organization and we will continue to invest in Innovative Ideas. We are willing to go the extra mile on the Solutions Development journey, ensuring overall efficiency, working as partners and partaking of the eventual benefits of the outcome.”, said James Agada; Chief Executive Officer, CWG Plc as he cut the ribbon to declare the Hub open.

CWG currently plays a key role in the Technology Economy in Nigeria having earned the reputation of deploying solutions to support Government, Banking Operations, Bill Payments, ATM Infrastructure, Telecommunications Support Services, Insurance and a host of other sector economies that have being impacted by CWG’s array of technology services cutting across ICT Infrastructure, Cloud Based Technology, Software Development, Data Centre, Communications and Managed Services.

This September, the company will be celebrating her 25th Anniversary Milestone and the launch of the Innovation Hub is pivotal to CWG’s youthful brand outlook and it is a burst of freshness to further encourage more creativity amongst our Software experts. Striving for excellence is an important aspect of professionalism, achieving it in a great working environment is a bonus.

Innovation is at the heart of our business and a creativity-inducing environment is an important factor in developing the great ideas and building viable solutions. This has again shows that CWG is adapting to global best standards and we recognized the workplace environment as important to productivity; thus we suit our corporate culture to suit this, without hampering our rich business heritage and legacy. We are right on the way to becoming one of the best places to work in Nigeria.

CWG Plc is a leading provider of Information and Communication Technology Solutions Services and currently has business operations in 4 African countries across West, Central, and Eastern Africa and is being touted as the Largest ICT Conglomerate out of Nigeria, deploying technology solutions that enable growth.

