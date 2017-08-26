Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

DA at mercy of Bay opposition parties – Herald live

Posted on Aug 26, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Herald live

DA at mercy of Bay opposition parties
Herald live
Fresh from a battle where it succeeded in booting out Mongameli Bobani as deputy mayor, the Nelson Mandela Bay coalition government is facing a new crisis – it is at the mercy of opposition parties to be able to properly govern the city. That is if the
The powerlessness of Julius MalemaCitizen
Coalition In Crisis: Why Would The General Risk The NMB Coalition?Huffington Post South Africa (blog)

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.