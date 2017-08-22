Daario Naharis from Game of Thrones is in South Africa
Stop everything. Daario Naharis from Game of Thrones is in the country. As in, he is on the same land that you and I walk on. And not the creepy blond Daario either, this one:
Dutch actor Michiel Huisman, who played the dashing Tyroshi sellsword and Daenerys Targaryen’s advisor and love interest in seasons four to six of the wildly popular TV series, recently posted pictures on social media about roadtripping along the coast down to Cape Town.
From his social media posts, it seems Huisman is in South Africa to shoot the film Red Sea Diving Resort, which is set to be released next year. The movie, set in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, is about a rescue mission by Israel’s Mossad to help thousands of Ethiopian Jews trapped in Sudan. (We may have to deal with this potentially problematic movie in a later post.)
Just in case you weren’t convinced, here’s the obligatory Table Mountain snap.
He also visited a skate park on Durban’s beachfront.
Huisman was also in Lüderitz, Namibia, taking black and white pics of Dutch colonial houses.
Game of Thrones is in its second-last season and although we haven’t seen Daario this season, there’s always hope for the next.
If we’re lucky Daario’s not just waiting around in Meereen for his queen to come back.
Featured image via HBO
