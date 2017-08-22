Pages Navigation Menu

Daario Naharis from Game of Thrones is in South Africa

Stop everything. Daario Naharis from Game of Thrones is in the country. As in, he is on the same land that you and I walk on. And not the creepy blond Daario either, this one:

via GIPHY

Dutch actor Michiel Huisman, who played the dashing Tyroshi sellsword and Daenerys Targaryen’s advisor and love interest in seasons four to six of the wildly popular TV series, recently posted pictures on social media about roadtripping along the coast down to Cape Town.

via GIPHY

From his social media posts, it seems Huisman is in South Africa to shoot the film Red Sea Diving Resort, which is set to be released next year. The movie, set in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, is about a rescue mission by Israel’s Mossad to help thousands of Ethiopian Jews trapped in Sudan. (We may have to deal with this potentially problematic movie in a later post.)

Clifton Beach (I forgot which one..) Cape Town, South Africa 🇿🇦

A post shared by Michiel Huisman (@michielhuisman) on

Just in case you weren’t convinced, here’s the obligatory Table Mountain snap.

After being in clouds for most of the day, Table Mountain finally showed herself :flag-za:

A post shared by Michiel Huisman (@michielhuisman) on

He also visited a skate park on Durban’s beachfront.

This little kid’s got skills! D U R B A N :flag-za:

A post shared by Michiel Huisman (@michielhuisman) on

Huisman was also in Lüderitz, Namibia, taking black and white pics of Dutch colonial houses.

Lüderitz, Namibia

A post shared by Michiel Huisman (@michielhuisman) on

Game of Thrones is in its second-last season and although we haven’t seen Daario this season, there’s always hope for the next.

If we’re lucky Daario’s not just waiting around in Meereen for his queen to come back.

via GIPHY

Featured image via HBO

