Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Daddy Freeze reacts to Pastor Adeboye kissing his wife, Foluke in Public

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Cool FM OAP, Daddy Freeze, who has been a known critic of RCCG’s General Overseer has reacted to viral photo of Pastor Adeboye kissing his wife of 50 years, Foluke Adeboye in public. Daddy Freeze wrote on Instagram; “One of the most beautiful pictures I have seen this year! 😍@tastebudzng it’s our turn, where are …

The post Daddy Freeze reacts to Pastor Adeboye kissing his wife, Foluke in Public appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.