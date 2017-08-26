Daddy Showkey, Don Jazzy, others set to return to Ghetto city

As ‘Ajegunle to the world concert’ holds

BY ROTIMI AGBANA

With a conscious effort to put the ghetto city of Ajegunle in the spotlight again, LGD Entertainment, Ajeromi Ifelodun LCD and Motbensonz Solutions have teamed up to organize the maiden edition of Ajegunle to the World Concert. The annual concert is aimed at portraying ghetto city in a good light to the world.

Speaking to Showtime Bonus at the unveiling which held recently at the Abayomi Awodiora Hall, in Ajegunle, the CEO, LGD Entertainment, Mr. John Enabudoso, shed some light on the idea behind the conception of ‘Ajegunle to the World concert.’

“Our core focus remains to showcase success stories and celebrate the beauty and development in Ajegunle. This we would bring to life at the Ajegunle to the world concert on September 10 at the Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island Lagos. People would get to see live in concert all the hit makers that strived before the age of social media to create what we now refer to as the music industry. Ajegunle to the world is a project that is beyond just showcasing talents of the old and new but also exposes the multifarious culture, ethnicity and people of Ajegunle that has played a major role in the development of the entertainment industry, from music, football, movies among others. This project would influence public involvement and also aid CSR in the development of Ajegunle, and at the same time motivate the average youth in Ajegunle to shun crime and societal ills”, he said.

Obviously, the project will put Ajegunle on the spotlight again as the hub for talents which has produced notable entertainers such as Daddy Showkey, Daddy Fresh, Danfo Drivers, Basket Mouth, Don jazzy, KC, Terry Apala, African China, Chuddy K, E-Money, Oritse Femi, Solid Star, Saheed Osupa, Gideon Okeke, Charles Okafor, J-Pizzle, Marvelous Benji, Pencil, Diplomatic OPJ, Elenu, Ada Ameh, (The Johnsons), Master Kraft, Ruth Kadiri, D’Prince, Empero Geezy, (CEO, G-Worldwide) Thin Tall Tony (BB Naija), Baba Fryo, and many othersare all gearing up to grace the stage.

