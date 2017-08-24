Daily Roundup : Latest Football News Content Across Europe

SPAIN

With Schalke unwilling to lose Liverpool target Leon Goretzka on a free transfer next summer, they have offered the player to Barcelona. The German side would rather cash in on their star midfielder by selling him to a non-rival now than losing him to domestic giants Bayern Munich on a free next year. (Mundo Deportivo)

FRANCE

While Barcelona continue to chase the signatures of Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho to bolster their attack, they are also considering a move for Willian. The Catalan side are in touch with the Brazilian creator, who is currently behind Eden Hazard and Pedro in the Chelsea pecking order. (France Football)

Malaga are in advanced stages of negotiations to sign Clement Grenier from Lyon. The French midfielder, who spent last season on loan at Roma, could join the La Liga outfit for a €4m fee. (L’Equipe)

Former Newcastle United striker Luuk de Jong could be on his way to Bordeaux. The French club have submitted a bid of €6m for the player, who has hit 67 goals in all competitions for PSV Eindhoven over the past three seasons. (L’Equipe)

ITALY

Juventus continue to be linked with Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman. Despite having added Blaise Matuidi recently, the Serie A titleholders have reportedly made a €40million bid for the Dutchman, who has a release clause of €45m. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

AC Milan are interested in making Rafinha their last major signing of the summer. The Italians have already completed deals for the likes of Leonardo Bonucci and Lucas Biglia, but the Barcelona midfielder could be their next target. The Brazilian wants first team football ahead of next summer’s World Cup. (Calciomercato)

Paris Saint-Germain have made an offer of €7m for Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina. However, the Italian side have already rebuffed interest in the Spaniard this summer and are unwilling to sell. (Gianluca di Marzio)

GERMANY

Juventus are considering a move for Schalke’s Benedikt Howedes as they look to strengthen their defence. They could offer the 29-year-old a three-year deal worth €4million per year. However, the Italian champions could face competition from Liverpool for the player’s signature. (Kicker)

Emre Mor has hired Bektas Demirkas, the man behind Hakan Calhanoglu’s move to AC Milan, as his new agent. However, reports suggest Mor won’t be joining the Italian giants. The Everton transfer target recently saw a move to Inter Milan break down. (Kicker)

The post Daily Roundup : Latest Football News Content Across Europe appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

