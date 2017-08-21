Dalung commends D’Tigress, CHAN Eagles

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, has lauded the senior women’s national basketball team, the D’Tigress, for outstanding performance at the ongoing 2017 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket in Bamako, Mali. The D’Tigress on Sunday thrashed their Egyptian counterparts 106 -72 in the third game of their Group B fixture to become the first team…

