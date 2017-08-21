Dammy Krane Is Not Free, No Court Acquitted Him, Full Charges Coming Soon – Tapjets The Airline Company Says

Coming after it was reported that Dammy Krane who arrested and arraigned in court over credit card fraud has been freed of the charges, Tapjets the airline company which sued the singer has claimed that the ‘Amin’ singer is not free as no court acquitted him. A statement obtained from Mr. Konstantin, Tapjets’ Head of …

The post Dammy Krane Is Not Free, No Court Acquitted Him, Full Charges Coming Soon – Tapjets The Airline Company Says appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

