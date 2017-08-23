Dammy Krane: Prayer [Music]

Dammy Krane is out of jail and he celebrates with a new song titled “Prayer”. The Usual Suspekt signed artiste was held on fraud charges in the United States of America, and was just recently released and acquitted of those charges. While in jail, he had time to reflect on his relationship with God and […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

