Dammy Krane: Prayer [Music]

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Dammy Krane is out of jail and he celebrates with a new song titled “Prayer”. The Usual Suspekt signed artiste was held on fraud charges in the United States of America, and was just recently released and acquitted of those charges. While in jail, he had time to reflect on his relationship with God and […]

