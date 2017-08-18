Pages Navigation Menu

Dammy Krane speaks as court strikes out fraud charges

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in Entertainment

A court in Miami-Dade County, Florida, US, has struck out charges of credit card forgery, armed conspiracy and grand theft filed against Nigerian singer, Dammy Krane. The artiste, whose real name is Oyindamola Emmanuel Johnson-Hunga, was represented by Erik Courtney when he appeared before judge De La O Miguel on Thursday. A Private Jet Company, …

