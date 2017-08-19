Dana Group, Huawei Technologies, others ordered to appear before the Senate over N30 trillion revenue scam

The Senate Joint Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariff and Marine Transport has directed Dana Group and 12 other companies, allegedly involved in N30 trillion revenue scam, to appear before it or face the full wrath of the law on Monday. The Chairman of the committee, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, who made this known in a […]

