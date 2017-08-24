Dangote Signs $450m Sugar Production MoU With Niger State, To Establish “N200bn” University In Abuja

The President and founder of Dangote Foundation, Aliko Dangote, on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Niger State Government for the establishment of a state-of-the art and fully integrated sugar complex worth $450 million (about N166 billion).

It is understood that Dangote signed on behalf of his group, while Governor Abubakar Sani Bello signed for Niger State.

In his address after signing the MoU, Dangote said on completion, the project will generate over 15,000 jobs in the State and boost its economic fortune.

He said it will see the company producing raw sugarcane on 16,000 hectares of land at Lavun Local Government through an out-grower scheme.

Dangote further said that the integrated sugar project in Niger State would also include the establishment of integrated sugar mills, generate power, produce molasses, ethanol fuel, biomass and produce animal feeds.

He also revealed that the integrated sugar mills would have the capacity to produce 160,000MT of raw sugar.

The Nigerian billionaire and Africa’s richest man has also set aside N200 billion to establish a world-class university in Abuja, with the proposal since sent to the National Universities Commission, NUC.

A former Executive Secretary of the NUC, Julius Okojie, who is the chairman of the technical team for the establishment of the university, said the foundation intends to drive technology and research in stimulating economic growth.

In a publication issued by the National Open University of Nigeria, NOUN, the team, accompanied by the Chief Executive Officer, CEO of the foundation, Zouera Yousouffou, disclosed that Mr. Dangote’s desire was to float a unique university of technology with all the necessary infrastructure and best faculty members from across the globe.

Mrs. Yousouffou said the foundation was ready to make the dream a reality with the sum of N200 billion already earmarked for the project.

