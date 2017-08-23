Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Niger /Dangote Sign N166bn Mou On Integrated Sugar Production – The News

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The News

Niger /Dangote Sign N166bn Mou On Integrated Sugar Production
The News
Niger state Government on Wednesday signed a $450 million (N166 billion) Memorandum of Understanding with Dangote Group for the setting up of an Integrated Sugar cane plantation and a Sugar Refinery plant in the state. The state governor, Alhaji …
Dangote signs $450m sugar deal with Niger stateNews Agency of Nigeria (press release)
Plateau govt woos Dangote on rice, wheat productionTODAY.NG
Dangote signs $450million jumbo sugar production Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Niger StateEIN News (press release)
Politics Nigeria
all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.