Niger /Dangote Sign N166bn Mou On Integrated Sugar Production – The News
|
The News
|
Niger /Dangote Sign N166bn Mou On Integrated Sugar Production
The News
Niger state Government on Wednesday signed a $450 million (N166 billion) Memorandum of Understanding with Dangote Group for the setting up of an Integrated Sugar cane plantation and a Sugar Refinery plant in the state. The state governor, Alhaji …
Dangote signs $450m sugar deal with Niger state
Plateau govt woos Dangote on rice, wheat production
Dangote signs $450million jumbo sugar production Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Niger State
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!