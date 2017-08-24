Dangote to establish N200bn university in Abuja

President and founder of Dangote Foundation, Aliko Dangote, has earmarked aside N200 billion to establish a world-class university in Abuja. A former Executive Secretary of the NUC, Julius Okojie, is the chairman of the technical team for the establishment of the university. Okojie, who led his team to the NUC Executive Secretary, Abubakar Rasheed, said […]

