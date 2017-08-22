Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dangote to engage Nigerian vendors in building refinery – The Punch

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Punch

Dangote to engage Nigerian vendors in building refinery
The Punch
The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, on Monday, said the management of Dangote refinery had agreed to select competent Nigerian vendors that would participate in the construction of the plant from the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry …
FG Increases Local Content Fund to $200mTHISDAY Newspapers

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.