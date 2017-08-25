Dangote’s N200bn tech university will focus on research to stimulate Nigeria’s economic growth – Naija247news

Pages Navigation Menu

Dangote's N200bn tech university will focus on research to stimulate Nigeria's economic growth

Dangote's N200bn tech university will focus on research to stimulate Nigeria's economic growth
Julius Okojie, a former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC) and Chairman of the technical team for the establishment of the university, said the foundation intends to drive technology and research in stimulating economic
Nigeria: Dangote earmarks $547.7m to establish world-class university in AbujaEcofin Agency: Economic information from Africa

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

