Danjuma invites 30 Falconets ahead clash with Tanzania

Newly –installed Head Coach of Nigeria U20 Women National Team, Falconets, Chris Danjuma on Tuesday rolled out a list of 30 players who have been invited to the team camp in Abuja ahead of next month’s FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup qualifying fixture against Tanzania.

Two –time FIFA World Cup runners –up Falconets will entertain their Tanzanian counterparts in Nigeria on 16th September, with both teams to conclude the first round fixture on 30th September in Dar es Salaam.

Midfield stalwarts Joy Bokiri and Cynthia Aku, and star forward Rasheedat Ajibade are among the players who have been instructed to report at the Serob Legacy Hotel, Wuye, Abuja on Wednesday, 23rd August 2017 with their training kits, original birth certificates and international passports.

FULL LIST OF INVITED PLAYERS

Monle Omini (Abia Angels); Tola Adeniyi (Sunshine Queens); Chioma Okoye (Sa’adatu Amazons); Chiamaka Nnadozie (Rivers Angels); Nelly Ekeh (Pelican Stars); Blessing Ezekiel (Rivers Angels); Margaret Etim (Delta Queens); Oluwakemi Famuditi (Confluence Queens); Gloria Ogbonna (Ibom Angels); Joy Duru (Nasarawa Amazons); Feyintola Mabokanje (FC Robo Queens); Florence Alexander (Sunshine Queens); Juliet Iorliam (Nasarawa Amazons); Kikelomo Odueke (Edo Queens); Joy Bokiri (Bayelsa Queens); Bola Oladiti (Confluence Queens); Josephine Queens (Nasarawa Amazons); Lilian Tule (Bayelsa Queens); Christy Uchebe (Nasarawa Amazons); Blessing Onoriose (Bayelsa Queens); Adebisi Saheed (Delta Queens); Helen Ugar (Pelican Stars); Uche Udefo (Edo Queens); Rasheedat Ajibade (FC Robo Queens); Charity Reuben (Ibom Angels); Chinyere Igbomalu (Nasarawa Queens); Doosima Tarnum (Adamawa Queens); Cynthia Aku (Rivers Angels); Mariam Abdulrasheed (Confluence Queens); Anam Imo (Nasarawa Amazons)

