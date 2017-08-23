Pages Navigation Menu

Davido : “I Am About To Make Most Disrespectful Song For All My Haters”

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Entertainment

Someone might have annoyed the “If” crooner “davido”, as the omo baba olowo claim that he is about to make the most disrespectful song as he hit the studio. “I’m about to make the most disrespectful song, and don’t be surprise if you hear your name in it” he says This might be because NBC banned his song or …

The post Davido : "I Am About To Make Most Disrespectful Song For All My Haters" appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

