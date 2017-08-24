Davido is superior to Wizkid- Danagog – TheNewsGuru
|
TheNewsGuru
|
Davido is superior to Wizkid- Danagog
TheNewsGuru
Budding Afropop star, Danagog signed to Davido's HKN record label has intensified the ongoing supremacy battle between Davido and Wizkid. Before now, Wizkid and Davido have been involved in a cold war which was resolved but reignited once again.
Entertainment Roundup: “Davido is superior to Wizkid”, Danagog insists; Taylor Swift announces new album after three …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!