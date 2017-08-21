Davinson Sanchez Will Improve Tottenham – Dele Alli

Dele Alli is confident that new signing Davinson Sanchez can help Tottenham improve as a team.

Sanchez joined the club last week for a club-record £40mn, and Alli told Sky Sports: “It’s a positive step, I think we’ve got a strong side at the minute anyway so any player that the gaffer and the chairman think’s going to help the squad can only be a positive.

“Competition is always good so I’m sure the players at the back will be working hard to try and keep their places and he’ll be coming in and trying to fight for his place.

“If everyone’s trying and everyone’s playing well it can only be a positive effect on the team.”

