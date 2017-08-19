DBS Transmitting Station Conversion Project To Be Ready soon

Work on the conversion from 11KV to 13KV network at the Delta Broadcasting Service (DBS) transmitting station, Ubulu Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area, is to be completed in two weeks time.

To this end, the breaks in transmission and the huge amount of money being spent to procure diesel for the station’s generators will soon be a thing of the past.

Briefing the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, who led a team of officials from the ministry to inspect ongoing work on the conversion project on Thursday, the Manager of the firm handling the project, KK&Jamie Enterprises, Mr. Emmanuel Nwokolo, assured that the time frame given for the completion of the work is sacrosanct.

He disclosed that stringing will be completed by next week to pave way for the line to be put into use to improve the services of the broadcasting station.

Speaking during the inspection, Mr. Ukah expressed satisfaction with the speed and quality of work being carried out by the contractor, adding that the completion of the project will remove the financial burden of purchasing diesel for the generators of the station from the government.

He instructed that the contractor handling a similar conversation project at the headquarters of DBS in Asaba should return back to site immediately to ensure that the job will be completed as soon as possible.

After inspecting equipment at the transmitting station, Mr. Ukah commended the workers for the cleanliness of the working environment and urged them to continue with the attitude.

