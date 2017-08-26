D+D REAL Czech Masters Prize Money – 2017 D+D REAL Czech Masters Purse & Payouts

The D+D REAL Czech Masters purse is €1,000,000 for the 2017 tournament at Albatross Golf Resort in Prague, Czech Republic. The winner of the 2017 D+D REAL Czech Masters will receive the 1st prize payout of 166,660 and 166,660 Race to Dubai points.

The D+D REAL Czech Masters prize fund has remained the same as the last year’s tournament where tournament winner Paul Peterson collected the € 166,660 winner’s prize money.

2017 D+D REAL Czech Masters Prize Money

The D+D REAL Czech Mastersprize money distribution including player payouts for each prize winning leaderboard position will be published when the tournament has been concluded on Sunday 3rd August.

The post D+D REAL Czech Masters Prize Money – 2017 D+D REAL Czech Masters Purse & Payouts appeared first on Golf and Course.

This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

