Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dealing with bank debt of a deceased relative – The Punch

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Punch

Dealing with bank debt of a deceased relative
The Punch
Dealing with the death of a partner or family member is sometimes more difficult than when you have to sort out their debts. Our guide gives you advice on how to sort out someone's debt after he or she has died. You can also seek help from a free debt

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.