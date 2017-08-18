Dear Upcoming Designers! Participate In The Bluepearl Rising Star Competition For A Chance At New York Fashion Week

Calling all New & Upcoming Designers! Participate in the Bluepearl Rising Star Competition for a Chance to Showcase at New York Fashion Week & More Opportunities

Bluepearl Services International (BSI), organizers of African Fashion and Design Week™ Nigeria, New York and Los Angeles, is pleased to announce that the 6th Edition of the Bluepearl Rising Star auditions will take place in Port Harcourt and Lagos 19th and 26th August, 2017 respectively.

As part of BSI’s commitment to fostering creative independence amongst new talent in the African fashion and design industry, Bluepearl Rising Star is a competition in which the most creative and innovative designers selected will each present a much-anticipated capsule collection at the continent’s runway showcase African Fashion and Design Week in Nigeria, before one of the young designers is awarded the title of Bluepearl Rising Star and also given the opportunity to showcase their collection during the New York Fashion Week.

The prize also includes a scholarship to study Fashion and Design Technology.

Register: www.africanfashiondw.com/bluepearl-risinig-star.html

Early Registration: N5,000

Registration at the venue: N10,000 Auditions

(Come with 3 complete looks to audition).

Audition Details (Port Harcourt)

Date: Saturday, 19th August, 2017

Venue: Swiss International Mabisel Hotel off Peter Odili Road

Time: 9am – 3pm

Audition Details (Lagos)

Date: Saturday, 26th August, 2017

Venue: Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island

Time: 9am – 3pm

See flyer for additional details.

For enquiries/participation: W – www.africanfashiondw.com P: 09059669485

***

Photo Credit for Flyer

Model: Grace Modi (Sudan/USA)

Designer: Londa Msanii (USA)

Makeup Artist: Anyang Bak (USA)

Photographer: Kajuan Lyons (USA)

