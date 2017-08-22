Dearth of Radiographers: Centre trains 67 on high-end equipment

By Oluwaseyi Adeshina

Treatment of cancerous diseases received a boost last week as MeCure Healthcare Limited, MHL, trained over 67 newly graduated Nigerian radiographers on the use of high-end medical equipment to aid the treatment of cancer diseases in Medical facilities across the country.

The radiographers, which include interns and university students, were trained on the practical use of Computed Tomography modalities such as CT angiography, Cardia CT, MRI angio at the Oshodi and Lekki branches of the health facility.

Others include, the use of 64 slice computed Tomography (CT) machines, 1.5 Teslar magnetic Resonance (MR) machines, Digital X-Ray Machines among others.

Presenting the graduands at the end of the Compulsory Professional Development Programme organized by the Nigerian Institute of Radiographers, a division of Radiographers Registration Board of Nigeria, RRBN, in collaboration with Me Cure Healthcare Limited, on the theme: “Computed Tomography Imagine”, in Lagos, the Head of Radiographers and the Relations Safety Officer, Me Cure, Col. Jide fadirepo (rtd) said there was need to train manpower in the radiography field to operate the modern machines, as there are few of them in the country, with an increase in cancerous diseases in people, who travel out to get treatment.

“The training provides a good opportunity to churn out new radiographers with requisite job skills for the global market, and the average Nigerian today does not need to worry about travel expenses to carry out medical imaging investigation in radiology, as local skills and equipment are available in the country,” he said.

He added that the training of manpower would also reduce salaries and other allowances paid to expatriate workers in foreign currency to operate this high-end medical equipment due to the dearth of local skills.

The Head, RRBN, Lagos Zonal Office, Mr. Unaegbunam Chuma, said the collaboration was to equip and increase the number of certified radiographers in the country, as well as to reduce quackery in the system, adding that with the increase in cancerous disease, which has led to many losing their live due to lack of manpower and equipment for radiation, the trained professionals would ensure it is nipped in the bud.

