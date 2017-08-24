Defeat me with superiority of your argument not AK47 | Nnamdi Kanu tells Buhari
Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to defeat him with a…
Read » Defeat me with superiority of your argument not AK47 | Nnamdi Kanu tells Buhari on YNaija
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!