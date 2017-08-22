Defence City Project Launches 200000 Housing Units Project – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
Defence City Project Launches 200000 Housing Units Project
Leadership Newspapers
In an aggressive move to reduce housing deficit in Nigeria and break the barrier of high-cost of housing, Defence City Project, a Nigeria-based continental housing firm has launched a new project – to build 200,000 units of homes in the 36 states of …
FG to deliver over .2m houses for Nigerians
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!