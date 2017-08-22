Dele Alli says it’s a pleasure to play alongside Tottenham’s ‘magician’ Christian Eriksen – Evening Standard
|
Evening Standard
|
Dele Alli says it's a pleasure to play alongside Tottenham's 'magician' Christian Eriksen
Evening Standard
Tottenham star Dele Alli says it's a "pleasure" to play alongside playmaker Christian Eriksen and has hailed his Danish teammate as a "magician". The former Ajax man, who has laid on the assist for a third of Alli's 33 Spurs goals, set up his – and …
Dele Alli: Man Utd and Chelsea could move for Tottenham star amid agent split
Lord Sugar says Dele Alli was quiet against Chelsea
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!