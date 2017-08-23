Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dele Momodu’s Epic Reply To A Follower Who Criticized Him For Using 7 Phones

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Ovation International publisher, Chief Dele Momodu shared a photo during a pampering session, but the subject of most comments were the seven phones displayed. One follower identified as _l.u.c.k.y, directly criticized him for it and he fired back. According to  _l.u.c.k.y, there are better ways the ovation publisher can communicate without carrying 7 phones. Dele …

The post Dele Momodu’s Epic Reply To A Follower Who Criticized Him For Using 7 Phones appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.