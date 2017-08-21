Delta Airlines to begin Direct New York to Lagos Flights

Delta Airlines is set to launch a nonstop New York to Lagos flight in 2018, the carrier announced on its website on Sunday. The onboard experience between New York – JFK and Lagos will be on the Airbus A330-200 aircraft, featuring 34 lie-flat seats with direct-aisle access in Delta One, 32 in Delta Comfort+ and […]

